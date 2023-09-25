Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life source of salvation; says Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, Sep 25 (APP):Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a source of salvation and guidance for us.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) “Building Islamic Society in the Light of teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said Allah sent the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy for all mankind, adding, love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of our faith.

The Governor Punjab said when the Arabs were passing through the age of ignorance, the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gave them the message of Allah and enlightened them with the teachings of Islam.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set an example of the highest character and forgiveness by forgiving his worst enemies on the occasion of the conquest of Makkah. The Governor Punjab said that the problems of the present era can be solved by following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said Islam gave rights to the downtrodden sections of the society and women in the age of ignorance when daughters were buried alive as soon as they were born.

He said that the people should develop the habit of research, adding that our religion has placed great emphasis on research and critical thinking.

The Governor Punjab said many false and unverified things are spread on social media these days. He said, “We should neither believe what we hear nor spread it without confirmation.”

He emphasized the need to take guidance from Sirat Tayyaba (PBUH) to solve our problems.

Prof. Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmed Noori, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi and Prof. Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams and others spoke on this occasion.