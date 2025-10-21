Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Domestic

Promotion of ethical, responsible journalism in AJK, Independent Urdu, AJK University sign agreement

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 21 (APP):Independent Urdu and the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the State-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) have signed a formal agreement to offer six-week paid internships to media students.
In this context, a day-long workshop on “Media Ethics” sponsored by Independent Urdu was held on Tuesday at the UAJK,  also  attended and addressed by Independent Urdu’s Senior Manager Haroon-ul-Rashid, Project Consultant Dr. Palwasha Khan Marwat, and Video Journalist Fahad Mazhar.
Addressing the students, Haroon-ul-Rashid stressed the need for ethical and responsible journalism, urging future journalists to verify facts and avoid spreading misinformation.
Dr. Palwasha Marwat said the internship would give students hands-on newsroom experience, with rotations across departments each week.
Department Coordinator Dr. Shahida Khaliq thanked Independent Urdu for the landmark initiative, calling it a valuable opportunity for students to connect classroom learning with professional practice.
Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari presented souvenirs to the Independent Urdu team. Earlier, Haroon-ul-Rashid met Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak to discuss future cooperation.
