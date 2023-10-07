Projects to be completed by Jan 10 : CM

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that 110 ongoing development projects will be completed by 10th of January in the province.

Talking with the delegation of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Lahore Chapter who called on him at CM’s office here on Saturday, he said the provincial government was upgrading 30 hospitals of Punjab.

The chief minister said that NOCs of 36 departments would be issued under a single roof

by One Window Operation.

Earlier, members of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation put forth their proposals to enhance exports. CM Mohsin Naqvi noted down their recommendations and assured them of removing obstacles being confronted to increase exports.

The CM invited the members to make their investment in the Global Village Mall and assured

them of reviewing the proposal to allot a land on soft conditions in the industrial estates.

The delegation comprises President of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Lahore Chapter Aaqib Chaudhry, Board Members Osama Shamsi, Ahmed Aziz, Muhammad Qasim, Mohsin Umar Saeed, Ahsan Majeed, Maira Qureshi, Ahsan Shahid, Majid Naseer, Ahmed Sethi, Najeeb, Khurram Gulzar, Kamal Mian and Faisal Ashraf.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Agriculture SM Tanvir, Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, the secretary industries and officials concerned were also present.