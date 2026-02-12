Project launched as road upgradation begins

MULTAN, Feb 12 (APP): The upgradation of Brand Road entered a new phase on Thursday with formal launch of a model road project, marking another milestone in Multan’s ongoing urban development initiatives.

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan laid the foundation stone of the project and said that all overhead electric wires and utility poles along the corridor would be removed, with power lines shifted underground to ensure enhanced safety and a visually improved urban environment.

He said the project aims to transform the congested Brand Road into a modern, spacious and well-organized urban facility, adding that the scheme was scheduled for completion by June 2026.

He disclosed that the 0.61-kilometre-long road will be reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs360.589 million. The redesigned layout will feature wider lanes, improved traffic engineering and upgraded infrastructure to facilitate smoother traffic flow and better mobility.

The project also includes the development of on-street parking facilities for 376 vehicles. Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rashid Irshad said that organized parking bays would be constructed on both sides of the road to reduce roadside congestion and promote commercial activity in the area.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Noman Siddiqui said the improvement of Brand Road would significantly ease traffic pressure around Goal Bagh, Sharif Complex and Bosan Road, describing the initiative as a major step toward strengthening Multan’s urban infrastructure.

Officials and representatives of civil society attended the ceremony and termed the project a positive development for the city’s rapidly expanding urban landscape.