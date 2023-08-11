Progress report of TB, HIV infection control reviewed in meeting

QUETTA, Aug 11 (APP):A meeting of the Provincial Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Balochistan and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Control Program Balochistan BiAnnual TB and HIV Provincial Coordination Meeting was held at HRD Hall Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Manager of the TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial AIDS Control Program Balochistan Provincial Coordinator Dr. Sultan Lahri, Focal Person of TB Program DG Office Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Deputy Director Technical Health Department Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Deputy Manager TB Control Program Dr Sher Afgan Raisani, Manager TB Control Global Fund Dr. Irfan Raisani, Team Leader of Mercy Corps Dr. Saeedullah Khan, MS Teaching Hospital Loralai Dr Ahmed, Project Manager Mercy Corps Dr. Aminullah Baloch, Human Immunodeficiency virus) HIV Center Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta Dr. Khuda-e- Dad and others.

Progress report TB and HIV infection control was reviewed in the meeting.

The participants were informed in the meeting that the provincial TB control program has screened 1,884 TB cases whereas earlier only 84 TB cases were screened in six months. Out of 28 of them, cases were reported in the meeting.

It was stated in the meeting that TB and HIV infection has become very common while the two programs were currently working together to develop the National Coordination Guidelines for TB and HIV for the first time.

In the meeting, both the programs agreed that coordination meetings should be held every three months to improve the control mechanism of TB and HIV infection.