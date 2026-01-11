Profiteering, hoarding not to be tolerated at any cost in Murree, ADC Umar Owais Kiani

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Umar Owais Kiani has said that protecting public interest is the top priority of the district administration and that profiteering, hoarding, and artificial price hikes will not be allowed under any circumstances.

He was speaking at a meeting with fruit and vegetable traders in Murree.

The meeting was held on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi at the Deputy Commissioner Office.

Officers of the tehsil administration, price control magistrates, and representatives of fruit and vegetable associations were also present.

The meeting focused on ensuring the availability of fresh and quality fruits and vegetables at government-approved rates, stabilizing market prices, and formulating an effective strategy to curb hoarding and overcharging. Market trends, supply chains, demand and supply, and the availability of essential commodities were discussed in detail.

Traders informed the administration about challenges related to procurement, transportation, rising fuel prices, deliveries from remote areas, and storage facilities, saying these factors sometimes make it difficult to follow the official rate list. The administration assured them of full cooperation in resolving genuine issues.

ADC Umar Owais Kiani said that while the district administration will take practical steps to address traders’ problems, strict enforcement of the official price list will be ensured. He directed price control magistrates to conduct regular market inspections and strengthen monitoring to provide relief to the public.

He also noted that in a tourist city like Murree, demand for essential commodities increases due to weather conditions and the inflow of visitors, making it crucial to maintain an uninterrupted supply. Better coordination between the administration and traders, he said, would help bring stability to the market and benefit consumers.

In meeting, it was agreed that the district administration and traders will further strengthen cooperation to ensure that residents and tourists continue to receive fresh, quality, and affordable fruits and vegetables without disruption.