Profiling of non-customs paid vehicles in integrated tribal districts continue

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The process of profiling of non-custom paid vehicles in the integrated tribal districts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ongoing and in the current month 3113 non-customs paid vehicles were profiled, the excise officials told media men here on Sunday.

Likewise, the excise authorities completed profiling of vehicles in South Waziristan 1304, Malakand 207, Swat 541, Lower and Upper Dir 177, Khyber 109, North Waziristan 751, Buner 28 while the process of profiling of non-customs paid vehicles would soon be started in Mohmand, Bajaur, and Khurram Districts, Excise department officials said.

The December 31 deadline for profiling of non-custom paid vehicles has been given and action will be taken against unregistered non-custom paid vehicles after the due date, Excise officials said.