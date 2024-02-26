Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, Feb 26 (APP):Newly elected Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, belongs to a political family of Sindh’s Jamshoro district. He was born on November 8, 1962 at Karachi. His father Syed Abdullah Shah was also served as Chief Minister of Sindh province from October 21, 1993 to November 6, 1996, during the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government.

Shah, however, unlike many political families, concentrated on his studies and professional life before entering politics in 2002.

Murad A Shah completed his matriculation from Saint Patrick’s High School Karachi and intermediate from DJ Sindh Government Science College. He did his B.E in civil technology from the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi in 1986. He moved to the United States for higher studies and gained an M.Sc in civil/structural engineering from Stanford University of California. He did his M.Sc in economic systems from the same university in 1993 before returning to Pakistan.

Shah joined the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), as a junior engineer in 1998 and then moved to the Port Qasim Authority as an executive engineer. He was the provincial minister for irrigation and finance in the government of Syed Qaim Ali Shah before he was elevated to the chief minister’s office. Shah, who was elected from PS-80 Jamshoro in July 25 general elections, where he was previously elected as chief minister of Sindh on July 29, 2016 when the veteran politician Syed Qaim Ali Shah resigned.

Murad Ali Shah also second time elected as Chief Minister Sindh after PPP emerged as a largest party in the Sindh Assembly in 2018 elections by securing 97 votes out of 158 vote cast in the election for CM slot.