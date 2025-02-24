Professors, researchers present papers, articles on two-day int’l conference

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):A two-day international conference was launched in collaboration between Punjab University and Riphah International University, Lahore in which various professors and other researchers presented their papers, articles.

Dr. Urooj Arshad (Associate Professor, Head of Department, Riphah Institute of Clinical and Professional Psychology) on this occasion told APP that the theme of the conference was Psychology, Media and Behavioral Sciences, in which various academic and research sessions were organized.

The aim of this conference is to promote the exchange of knowledge and research between psychology, media studies and strengthen a multidisciplinary approach, that will prove important in dealing with the emerging trends and future challenges of the modern world, she said.

Psychology, Media and Behavioral Sciences including health information technology systems have the capacity to improve health sector outcomes for the patients thus ensuring quality and efficient services. Psychological information systems are important tools in guidance towards patient safety and better outcomes. However, still, brain and psychological issues attributed to medical errors remain an important issue that needs to be addressed.

The objective of the new submitted research papers was to assess the social behaviors and health information system in terms of technological, environmental, organizational and human factors affecting the adoption as well as the perceptions of stakeholders along with barriers and constraints related to successful implementation.

Dr. Urooj Arshad presented the welcome address. Later, Muhammad Umar Farooq (Regional Director, Riphah University), highlighted the importance of the conference.

In the keynote speeches, Prof. Dr. Claudio Longobardi (University of Turin, Italy) presented a paper on “Digital Literacy and the Impact of Social Media”, Ikram Barkat (DG PEMRA Operations Lahore), Dr. Joaquin Vidal, delivered a lecture on “Stoic Philosophy Strategies for Managing Media-Generated Anger”.

While the second day of the conference concluded at Punjab University.

The chief guest of the event, Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, while addressing the gathering, stressed on the promotion of educational and psychological research. Later, Prof. Dr. Nosheena Saleem (Chairperson DCMR, Punjab University) thanked the distinguished guests, and shields were distributed among the distinguished guests.

Furthermore, various keynote sessions were held, including Prof. Dr. Rafia Rafique, Prof. Dr. Shahida Batool, Dr. Sofia Maestro Coco, Prof. Dr. Nashi Khan, Prof. Dr. Amna Muazzam, Prof. Dr. Shamim Fatima, Dr. Shaista Jabeen, Maham Fayyaz and other researchers presented papers on this.