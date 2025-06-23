36 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Proclaimed offender apprehended in injured condition
Proclaimed offender apprehended in injured condition

BHAKKAR, Jun 23 (APP):The Crime Control Department (CCD) police here on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender in injured condition during an encounter, while his accomplice managed to escape successfully.
The police spokesman said that the offender had been identified as Ziafat Ali alias Shera and was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).
The police also recovered a motorcycle and pistol from the custody of the accused, he added.
The spokesman said the accused was wanted to the police in various cases.
The police had launched search operation to arrest other outlaw, he added.
