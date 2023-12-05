Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK, Dec 05 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would spare no efforts in resolving the problems of people from deprived sections of society.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with disabilities at the Special Education Center in the State metropolis.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that Societies and nations who fail to fulfill their responsibilities can never escape from divine punishment. The PM said that he was committed to uprooting the status quo. Referring to the fake news and lies being peddled through social media, he said that false and baseless propaganda was made regarding the abolition of the NTS system. The NTS system, he said, was still in force in the state.

He said that the recent legislation has made it more effective. The PM said that all the needs of the Special Education Center would be fulfilled on a priority basis. About overcoming a shortage of staff at the Special Education Center, he said vacant positions would be filled before December 31. He said that this institution would soon take the form of a college.

The PM also directed the concerned authorities to prepare a PC for the hostel of the Special Education Center within 72 hours. He said that the physiotherapy lab of the Special Education Center Muzaffarabad would be upgraded in any case before June. The PM announced Rs 1 million for fuel, Rs 0.5 million for bus repair and Rs 0.1 million for children. He said that special children were more important to us than anything else.

The Prime Minister, on this occasion, congratulated the parents and teachers for their significant contribution and untiring efforts to train and educate the special children. He said that the government was fully cognizant of its duties and responsibilities. “Every single penny of the taxpayers will be spent on the welfare of people”, he said.

Anwaar said that the government was determined to overcome the shortcomings of the past and resolve the masses’ problems. Minister for Social Welfare Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi also addressed the event, which was attended by the parents of special children.