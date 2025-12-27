Probe widened in Dr. Wardah kidnapping, murder case

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Police have further expanded the scope of investigation in the Dr. Wardah kidnapping and murder case and made significant progress by arresting two more key suspects.

According to police on Saturday, the arrests were made in connection with the recovery of a large cache of weapons and other items from the house of deceased suspect Shamrez. The arrested suspects have been identified as Hasnain son of Shamrez and Faisal son of Murad Zaib, residents of Lari Banota.

Police said both suspects were found to be directly involved in the weapons recovery case and were taken into custody for further investigation. Initial investigations have also revealed that arrested suspect Faisal was involved in the murder of Dr Wardah.

The investigation team presented the suspects before the court (MOD), which granted three-day physical remand of both accused for further interrogation.

It is recalled that during a recent search of Shamrez’s House, conducted on the identification of already arrested suspect Adil, police recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and items belonging to Dr Wardah. The arrest of Hasnain and Faisal was pending at that time.

Police stated that further investigation is underway and more important revelations are expected as other aspects of the case are being probed.