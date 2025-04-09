Probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service visit DC Office

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):The 52nd batch of probationary officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service paid a visit to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore office, here on Wednesday.

The officers were warmly welcomed by DC Syed Musa Raza, who also hosted an introductory session for the visiting officers.

The probationary officers, currently on a civilian attachment study tour, were briefed on various administrative processes and the functioning of the district administration. The officers were given a comprehensive overview of the interdepartmental coordination mechanisms and operational strategies in place within the district administration.

The probationary officers were also briefed in detail about ongoing development projects in Lahore, including the initiatives under the “Clean Punjab” campaign, price checking measures, key performance indicators (KPIs), socio-economic registration, and other key administrative targets.