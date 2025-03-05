Prison reforms reviewed

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force on Prisons Rana Manan Khan chaired a meeting on prison reforms in the home department on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Home (Prisons) Asim Raza along with

other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the welfare of prisoners in Punjab’s jails, evaluated the performance of prison industries and assessed the pace of repair and rehabilitation of prison buildings.

A briefing was given on the medical facilities and quality of food provided to inmates across Punjab’s prisons.

During the meeting, brand names for various products manufactured in prison industries were also proposed.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairperson Rana Manan Khan said that better arrangements had been made for the vocational training of inmates in prison industries. A scheme for interest-free loans is also being launched for the welfare of prison staff.

Manan emphasised that jails were being transformed into “rehabilitation centres” so that prisoners can become productive members of society after their release. To facilitate the families of inmates, the process of meeting with prisoners had been made easier and more transparent, he added. He directed that a report on repairable prison buildings across