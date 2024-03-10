Prices of vegetables sky rocketed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 10 (APP):The prices of vegetables have sky rocketed ahead of the holy month of Ramazan, becoming out of purchasing power of common man.

APP learnt on Sunday that commission agents of Fruits and Vegetables Market and traders dealing with business of vegetables have increased prices of vegetables and fruits by 20 percent to 100 percent, making them out of reach of common man who is already suffering from inflation.

Tomato which was available at Rs 100 per kilogram few days back, now had taken sudden jump to Rs 200 per kilogram ahead of the holy month of Ramazan. Onion which was being sold out at Rs 120 to 150 per kilogram, now its rate had increased to Rs 240 per kilogram.

Potato was also available at Rs 40 per kg, its price has increased to Rs 60 to 70 per kg. Garlic was being sold at Rs 500 to 600 per kg, now is available at Rs 650 to 800 per kg while the holy month of Ramazan is likely to fall on Tuesday, 12th March 2024.

Shimla chilly is being sold out at Rs 500 per kg, Lemon at Rs 100 to 200 per kg, maithi (fenugreek) at Rs 80 per kg and cabbage at Rs 100 to 150 per kg.