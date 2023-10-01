Prices of vegetables, fruits beyond reach of common people

PESHAWAR, Oct 01 (APP):The prices of vegetables and fruits could not be reduced in Peshawar, the citizens are worried about day to day increase.

The price of ginger reached to 1200, garlic 500 and lemon 120 per kg remained unchanged while Onion 110, tomato 90, green pepper 100, okra 120 and curry 100, Potato 120, Kachalo 120, Cauliflower 110, Eggplant 100, Zucchini 100, Tenda 150 rupees are being sold per kg.

Among fruits, apples have reached 220 rupees, mango 310, and peach 330 per kg while Potatoes and grapes 330, pears 180, and bananas 110 rupees per dozen are being sold in the fruits market in Peshawar.

The price of chicken has decreased by 12 rupees per kg and with this, the price of live chicken in the market will be Rs 378 per kg.