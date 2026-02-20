Price magistrates inspect 4,665 outlets, impose Rs 1.192m fines in Rawalpindi

Saturday, February 21, 2026
RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP): Price magistrates on Friday continued district-wide operations to ensure the availability of essential commodities and compliance with official prices, a Rawalpindi District Administration spokesman said.
Some 4,665 shops and business centres were inspected, with 243 violations detected. Legal action was taken against offenders, resulting in fines totalling Rs1.192 million, registration of two first information reports (FIRs), sealing of 70 shops and arrest of 82 individuals.
The spokesman reiterated that providing relief to consumers remained the administration’s  top priority. The operations against inflation, hoarding and profiteering would continue without interruption under a zero-tolerance policy, he affirmed.
Citizens were urged to report overcharging or failure to display official price lists to the district control room or helpline for prompt action.
