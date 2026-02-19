Price control drive intensified in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Feb 19 (APP): On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, price control activities have been intensified across the district to ensure public relief and strict implementation of official price lists.

According to official sources, price control magistrates are conducting daily inspections of markets, bazaars and shops to monitor the availability of essential commodities and ensure compliance with government-notified rates.

During the ongoing drive, fines are being imposed on shopkeepers found violating official price lists, while legal action has also been initiated in cases of overcharging and hoarding.

The Deputy Commissioner said that provision of relief to the public remained the top priority of the district administration, adding that profiteering would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

She directed price control magistrates to remain active in the field and ensure that essential items were available to citizens at prescribed rates.