Preventive measures advised to combat alarming increase in kidney diseases in Mirpur

MIRPUR, Jul 24 (APP):Talented students of a local private-sector academia, headed by their teachers, here Thursday paid a study visit to the Free Kidney Dialysis Center at Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur primarily aimed at closely observing and understanding the treatment of kidney patients, the process of dialysis and the spirit of serving ailing humanity by the social welfare organizations.

This delegation of students was led by Ms. Hajra Farid and other teachers. Upon reaching the center, Mrs. Ayesha Malik, in charge of the women’s wing of Anjuman Falah-o-Behbud Insaniyat Mirpur, warmly welcomed the students and their teachers.

She briefed the students in detail on the dialysis process besides the preventive measures.

She apprised the visitors of the alarming increase in the kidney diseases and how they could be prevented and the importance of a balanced diet.

On this occasion, the students observed the dialysis process closely, visited the patients, and asked various questions of the staff and doctors, the answers to which significantly increased their knowledge and awareness.

During the briefing, Ayesha Malik told the students how the Human Welfare Association was providing free dialysis facilities to hundreds of patients despite limited resources.

She also told the students how the younger generation could come forward to play their role in such welfare projects, being volunteers or awareness-raisers or through donations and fundraising, to continue this mission.

The students expressed their happiness and pride on this meaningful visit and reiterated their resolve that they will definitely play their role in this good deed of serving the society.

The visit, according to the visiting students, was not only an educational experience but also proved to be a rare opportunity for service to humanity, compassion, and practical observation, to be helpful in shaping the personality of the students and raising social awareness.