President seeks parents, teachers role in inculcating ethics in younger generation

KARACHI, Aug 28 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday sought role of parents and teachers in inculcating the ethics and moral values in young generation at school and college level.

The president was speaking in a meeting held here with delegation of St. Joseph’s Convent School Karachi, led by School’s Principal Sr. Elizabeth Niamat.

Appreciating the services and achievements of the missionary schools since 1862, the president said the building of St. Joseph’s Convent School Karachi would be preserved, which was declared as a national heritage.

He said the issues regarding sports ground of the school would be taken up with the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a big challenge, however it also given some opportunities such as it forced to use modern tools of Information Technology and Communication, paving a way for online classes in the education sector, the president mentioned.

On the occasion, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi urged the college management to conduct awareness programs on the Breast Cancer among the young girls.