President of the Nation, Asif Ali Zardari, 70th Birthday celebrated at Town Hall Neodero

LARKANA, Jul 26 (APP):The 70th birthday of President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari was celebrated in a grand manner by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Larkana on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at the Town Hall, Neodero.

A ceremony was organized by PPP Larkana at the New Dero Town Hall, which was attended by a large number of workers, including: MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Chairman of District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmed Leghari, Nisar Murad Bhatto, Asadullah Bhatto and Irshad Rashidi and others.

MNA Khursheed Junejo stated that Asif Zardari became the President of Pakistan twice in the country’s history. During his tenure, he completed his term with political insight. He endured over fourteen years in prison—something no other political leader had faced before. He remained steadfast.

At the time of Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, anti-state slogans were raised, but he upheld the slogan of “Pakistan Khappay” (Long Live Pakistan). Benazir Bhutto’s will was entrusted to Asif Zardari.

Asif Zardari is the fearless chairman of PPP. He strengthened the federation of all four provinces. Under the 18th Amendment to the 1973 Constitution (which reversed Zia-ul-Haq’s changes), he devolved powers to the provinces.

District Council Chairman Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Leghari said, “Congratulations to the workers on Asif Ali Zardari’s 70th birthday.

He has struggled for most of his life. From the day he formed a bond with Benazir, he faced hardships. He endured thirteen years in prison and exile but never bowed before oppressive forces.”

“We salute him because when Benazir Bhutto was martyred, many feared the country would collapse—but Asif Ali Zardari held it together. At the time of Benazir’s martyrdom, instead of anti-Pakistan slogans, ‘Pakistan Khappay’ resonated.”

“Bilawal’s role during the India-Pakistan war was memorable. We are proud that a Sindhi sits in the President’s chair, ” he added. On this occasion, a cake was cut, and prayers were offered for his long life.