President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurates Federal Tax Ombudsman Regional Office

SUKKUR, Mar 21 (APP):President, Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday inaugurated the Federal Tax Ombudsman Regional Office, Sukkur for immediate and free redressal of grievances against the federal tax institutions,

Addressing the occasion, the President said the regional office had been established to resolve the issues of the masses on a priority basis.

He said that the complaints related to federal tax authorities, including income tax, sales tax, customer and federal excise will be decided within a few days at the regional office Sukkur.

He further said that the regional office should take immediate action as soon as a complaint is submitted, adding that everyone should know that the office was a people-friendly institution, where tax-related issues were to be solved on a priority basis.

Federal Ombudsman Tax, Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel also addressed the occasion.