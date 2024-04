NAWABSHAH, Apr 11 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari’s visited Balu ja Quba graveyard here on Eid day.

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the graves of his parents and relatives, offered fateha and sprinkled flower petals

Sindh Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari was also accompanied by the President.

