President Alvi appreciates ASF services

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized on the best quality professionalism coupled with high moral values to project positive
image of the country before the world.
The President was addressing the passing out ceremony of BASC-49
Airport Security Course , here at Airport Security Force Academy.
Federal Minister for Civil Aviation , Ghulam Sarawr Khan, ASF’s
Director General Major General Abid Lateef Khan, Deputy Director
General Brig. Salahuddin Ayubi and Commandant ASF Academy, Lt.-Col.
Yawar Abbas besides business leaders, diplomats and elite of the city
were present.
Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated the ASF passing out trainees for
completing their 24-week airport security training course at the best
ASF academy, which had included them among the best forces of the
world.
He hoped the ASF would continue to serve the country with same high
national spirit and dedication.
“ Your professionalism is gauged and image is built among the
public when they find you treating them very politely along with
fulfilling the national security demand,” he said adding that ASF won
big appreciation during COVID-19 outbreak through its best service
against chaos at most of the airports in the world.
Similarly, during recent evacuation from Afghanistan, the ASF service was praised.
That positive image also went to outside world. Foreigners did
conceive picture about Pakistan when they landed at our airports and
received what kind of services and treatment, he added,
He expressed his satisfaction that good number of females were part
of ASF, like in many other professions.
He quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s saying that Pakistan
would progress and prosper when females would participate in every
profession shoulder-to-shoulder with males.
Earlier, President inspected the formations in five companies
tagged Hyder, Fatima, Khalid, Kauser and Salahuddin and appreciated
the quality of professionalism.
He also witnessed the march past of the trainees before
distributing prizes among the achievers of distinguished positions in
the training course.
In his welcome remarks, Commandant ASF Academy Lt.Col. Yawar Abbas
spoke of the history of the academy and of the international standard
security courses/trainings.
Not only ASF but this academy provided rainings to other institutions’ security personnel including that of the Prime Minister Secretariat and the House, the Presidency and the Parliament.
He said ASF was created at the time when the world confronted
incidents of hijacking. Now, ASF was providing security service at 28
airports of the country.
So far, he mentioned, ASF was awarded with two Sitr-i-Shujaat and
23 Tamgha-e-Shujaat from the Government of Pakistan for its best
professional services and dedication.