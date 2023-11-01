Preparations finalized to set up first ever ARCC in Punjab

MULTAN, Nov 01 (APP):Preparations have been finalized to establish first ever Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) in Punjab to provide support to women victims of sexual violence.

The cell was being established in Gynae outdoor of Nishtar hospital in collaboration with the Punjab government and United Nation Women.

An anti-rape crisis cell will secure medico-legal requirements of such victims.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab Saqib Zafar visited Gynae outdoor here Wednesday and later presided over a meeting in his office.

Secretary of Women Development Department in Punjab Sumaira Samad, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Afzal Nasir Khan, Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Rizwan Qadeer, Vice Chancellor (VC) Nishtar Medical University Professor Dr Rana Altaf, MS Dr Amjad Rao, Manager Violence Against Women Center Maniza Butt, National Coordinators of UN Women Ms. Nadia, Punjab Coordinator Sidra Humayun and senior police officers attended the meeting.

ACS while addressing termed the establishment of Anti-Rape Crisis Cell in SP a very good initiative and said that the cell would lead to provide justice to women who become victims of sexual violence.

He said, “ARCC will secure the evidence of rape and perpetrators will be punished by the courts of law.”

He said, “Anti-rape crisis cells will also be established in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh soon.”

“SP Secretariat will provide full support in making the cell active and effective,” he added.

Sumaira Samad said that anti-rape crisis cells were being established in 38 districts of Punjab.

She said, “The registration of FIR of rape case in police stations, the relevant police officer will inform the ARCC and cell will provide all assistance in the preparation of the medico-legal and forensic report of the victim to secure the evidence of the case.”

Sumaira Samad said, “Legal assistance and treatment facilities will also be provided to the abused women.”

“Desk of Violence Against Women Center will also be established at ARCC.”

Nadia, the national coordinator of United Nation (UN) Women for Pakistan said, “The services of two women medical officers have been provided to Nishtar hospital administration for placement in ARCC.”

She said, “The training on forensic reporting will also be provided to doctors through UN Women’s forum.”

UN Women Coordinator for Punjab Sidra Humayun said, “The Anti-Rape Crisis Cell will also assist in cases of sexual violence against children and transgenders and will work 24 hours a day.”

She said, “The cell will be inaugurated in the second week of current month.”