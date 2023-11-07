Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

PESHAWAR, Nov 07 (APP): A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday in connection with the preparations for re-conducting the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) to be held on November 26.

In the meeting, the preparations for the transparent conduct of MDCAT were reviewed.

VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Divisional Commissioners Malakand, Swat, Peshawar, Kohat, Hazara and DI Khan, Additional Inspector General of Police, FIA and officials of other intelligence agencies participated in this important meeting.

Specific responsibilities were assigned to the police, district administration, intelligence agencies and related departments for the transparent conduct of MDCAT.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq also briefed the participants of the meeting on the proposed action plan of Khyber Medical University for conducting the test.

Additional Home Secretary Abid Majeed while addressing the meeting, said that it had been decided to make strict arrangements to make MDCAT clean and transparent in all respects. Apart from security, necessary administrative and technical resources will be provided for the transparent conduct of the test, he said and added, it will be ensured in all respects that the process which took place in the previous test is not repeated.

The provincial government will provide all necessary resources on priority basis for the clean and transparent conduct of MDCAT. Test centers have been established in seven districts of the province, these districts include DI Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Der Lower, Swat and Abbottabad and the test will be started simultaneously in all the centers, he expressed.

He requested the parents to avoid any illegal approach to save the future of their children.

He said that apart from CCTV, walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of all the centers and full body searching of the candidates would be conducted. For this purpose, metal detectors, signal jammers will be installed, also every eligibility will be indicated through fingerprint of a candidate, he added.

He further said that zero tolerance policy would be followed for carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices to the hall and all arrangements have been made for this purpose.

He warned that any candidate caught with a mobile or any electronic accessories in the examination hall would have his/her paper canceled and legal action would be initiated against him/her.

