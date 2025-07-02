PREM Union praises Railways minister over 100-day performance

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):President of the Pakistan Railway Employees (PREM) Union Sheikh Muhammad Anwar has praised Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi over his impressive performance during the first 100 days in office and the positive reforms introduced across Pakistan Railways.

In a meeting held on Wednesday at Railways Headquarters, a delegation from PREM Union, led by Sheikh Anwar, met the Railway Minister to discuss employee issues and departmental development. Pakistan Railways CEO and Senior General Manager Aamir Ali Baloch was also present.

During the session, Sheikh Anwar commended the minister’s initiatives to restore the institution’s dignity and rebuild trust among employees. He raised critical concerns including salary delays, stoppage of travel allowances (TA) since 2019, and the pending dues of retired workers, urging immediate resolution.

The minister assured full support, stating, “I am fully aware of the problems faced by the employees,” and pledged that salaries and pensions will be paid on time.

The PREM Union also demanded the restoration of key train services in Balochistan, especially the Akbar Bugti Express, to alleviate the sense of deprivation in the region and enhance travel facilities. In response, the Minister noted that several union demands, including the restoration of Khushhal Khan Khattak (ML-2), Lahore–Wazirabad via Narowal–Sialkot train, and the extension of the Musa Pak service to Dera Ghazi Khan, have already been addressed. He promised to work toward reviving the Akbar Bugti Express soon.

Sheikh Anwar hailed, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the close coordination between federal and provincial governments on railway development projects, calling it a vital step toward modernizing the sector and improving public travel services.

Reaffirming his support for continued dialogue, the Federal Minister assured the union of his commitment to resolving institutional and employee-related issues. In return, Sheikh Anwar expressed PREM Union’s full cooperation with the government for the betterment of Pakistan Railways.

PREM Union Chairman Ziauddin Ansari, Advocate Supreme Court, also welcomed the Minister’s positive stance, emphasizing that all railway workers and officers remain committed—above regional or political divides—to improving and maintaining train operations across the country.

The delegation included Senior Vice President Abdul Qayyum Awan, Chief Organizer Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry, and Deputy Secretary General Adnan Shakoor.