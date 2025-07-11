Preemptive measures vital to deal with rains: Bilal Yaseen

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen said on Friday that 25 million gallons of water had been stored with the help of underground water tanks.

He visited the Water and Sanitation Agency headquarters here and met field officers there. During his visit he conveyed the message of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in which the CM appreciated the swiftly carried out field operation by WASA after rain.

He said, “There is possibility of more rains as monsoon season continues till August 30, so all officers should ensure preemptive measures in this regard.”

He appealed to the people to stay away from electric poles and wires during rains.

He also directed the relevant authorities to prepare recommendations for constructing more underground water tanks.