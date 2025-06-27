PRCS extends humanitarian assistance to Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Iran

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 27 (APP): The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has extended humanitarian assistance to Bangladeshi citizens evacuated from Iran in the wake of its conflict with Israel.

A PRCS spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said the PRCS swiftly mobilized its Balochistan Provincial Branch to facilitate the Government of Pakistan and local authorities as the first group of 28 Bangladeshi nationals residing in Iran crossed the GABD-Rimdan border crossing in Gwadar.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md Iqbal Hussain Khan visited PRCS National Headquarters here and met with its Chairperson Mrs. Farzhana Naek.

Both the dignitaries agreed to engage PRCS staff and volunteers to be at the reception point for any possible humanitarian support may be required by the evacuees.

The PRCS chairperson, in the meeting reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to humanitarian principles.

“The PRCS remains firmly committed and neutral to assisting all those impacted by crises. As an auxiliary to the Government of Pakistan, the PRCS stands with government authorities during this critical time.”

The spokesman said the PRCS teams at the GABD-Rimdan humanitarian service point offered the ambulance, Restoring Family Links (RFL), and psychosocial services to the evacuees in coordination with government authorities and humanitarian partners.

“This initiative underscores the PRCS’s role as a neutral and impartial humanitarian organization, working in collaboration with national and international stakeholders and movement partners to respond to emergencies across borders,” he added.