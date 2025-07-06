PRBC delegation meets Governor KP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):A delegation of the Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC), met with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, to discuss bilateral trade opportunities between Pakistan and Romania.

The delegation led by Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo and accompanied by Advisor and Chief Operating Officer Atif Farooqi, said a PRBC press release received here.

The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured support for promoting bilateral trade and investment in KPK.

Atif Farooqi said, “We believe this meeting will pave the way for increased trade and investment between the two countries, unlocking immense potential for bilateral trade growth.”

Atif Farooqi, in his capacity as the Advisor to Marsh McLennan in Pakistan, represented by Unique Insurance Brokers as the correspondent of Marsh, added that they are exploring opportunities to offer top-notch insurance brokerage solutions to the KPK market.