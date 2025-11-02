PRA recovers over Rs. 10m from defaulters

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has recovered more than Rs. 10 million from defaulters, as it intensified its province-wide drive to recover taxes and curb irregularities in tax payments.

According to the PRA spokesperson here Sunday, the PRA enforcement teams carried out extensive inspections of marriage halls, marquees, restaurants and fast-food chains in Lahore, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

She said that records of three business points were seized due to serious discrepancies in sales declarations and tax deposits. Several establishments earning millions of rupees monthly were found declaring only a fraction of their actual income. In Gujranwala and Bahawalpur, more than Rs. 10 million were successfully recovered during the enforcement operations.

The spokesperson added that multiple unregistered businesses and those not using the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (E-IMS) have been served notices. Strict action will be taken against those who collect taxes from customers but fail to deposit them in the government treasury.

Citizens have been urged to always request a digital tax invoice after dining or making purchases at restaurants to ensure transparency and compliance.