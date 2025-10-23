PRA for strict action against violators of tax laws

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a crackdown across the province against violators of tax laws. Inspections were carried out in several well-known hotels and food chain restaurants in Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal. During the operations, enforcement officers seized customer payment records and imposed fines exceeding Rs. 6 million.

Additionally, several restaurants were issued notices for not installing the IEMS system. According to the PRA spokesperson, impartial action has been initiated against those involved in manipulating the tax system. The PRA’s electronic invoicing system mandates maintaining records of all sales. The Punjab Revenue Authority is also organizing special sessions to raise awareness and provide facilitation to the business community.