PRA appoints, transfers 105 officers

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP): Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Sipra has issued orders for large-scale appointments and transfers involving 105 officers across the Authority.

PRA spokesperson confirmed to media here Tuesday that a formal notification has been issued for the deployment of 95 Enforcement Officers and 10 Audit Officers.

As part of these postings and transfers, 40 Enforcement Officers have been posted in Lahore, 12 in Faisalabad, 09 in Gujranwala and 05 in Sahiwal. Similarly, 08 officers have been posted in Multan, 05 each in Bahawalpur and Sargodha, and 03 in Rawalpindi, while 09 officers have been posted to Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU).

The spokesperson stated that the induction of new officers and redistribution of staff will result in a significant enhancement of field operations and enforcement activities across the province.