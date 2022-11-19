PR to hire highly qualified experts for ML-1 project

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):The Pakistan Railways will hire highly qualified experts from the private sector for the administrative matters of the Main Line 1 (ML-1) project. It was decided in a meeting presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR Headquarters here on Saturday. The participants of the meeting reviewed the optical fiber policy while the minister directed the technical committee to present its recommendations as soon as possible. It was also directed by the minister to ensure decanting for safe transportationof petroleum products. The minister directed to operate oil trains with full capacity toincrease income of the railways and ordered to discuss with the administrationof the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for the reduction of running time of the oil trains. The PR administration was also directed to expedite work on train branding and provisionof entertainment facilities in trains. The meeting also reviewed different suggestions about the Greenline train.