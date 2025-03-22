PR announces 20 percent fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP):The Pakistan Railways has announced a special Eid-ul-Fitr gift for passengers by offering a 20 percent discount on train fares.

The initiative aims to facilitate travelers and promote rail travel during the festive season.

According to an official notification issued on Saturday, the discounted fares will be applicable on all mail, express and intercity trains for the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers making advance bookings will also be eligible for the reduced fares. However, the discount will not apply to Eid Special Trains.

The Pakistan Railways has directed all booking offices to strictly implement the fare reduction to ensure passengers benefit from the offer.

The initiative was expected to provide financial relief and convenience to those traveling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.