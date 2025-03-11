24.9 C
Domestic

PPSC recommends 7,458 candidates for government jobs in 2024

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP):The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released its annual recruitment report for 2024, revealing that 7,458 candidates were recommended for government jobs in various departments.
According to the report, in 2024, the PPSC advertised 12,800 positions in different departments as a total of 762,392 candidates submitted online applications. Out of these, 589,897 candidates appeared for the examination.
A total of 27,819 candidates who passed the examination were called for interviews, and ultimately, 7,458 candidates were recommended for recruitment in various departments.
Additionally, 1,163 positions remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.
