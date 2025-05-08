PPSC exams postponed

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):In view of the current regional situation, the written examinations to be organised by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) have been postponed.

According to PPSC sources, the examinations were scheduled from May 10 to May 12, which were postponed due to the current regional situation, adding that the date of the examinations will be announced later.

The exam of Canal Patwari was to be held in the Irrigation Department, while the schedule of the exams of Assistant Director in LDA was also released. Likewise, the exam schedule of the posts of Assistant Director in the Labour Department was also released.

They said that more than 92867 candidates were to participate in the written examination of above mentioned posts.