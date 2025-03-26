PPSC announces results of various positions

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced written and final results for various positions across multiple Punjab government departments.

According to the spokesperson for the PPSC, 45 candidates have successfully passed the written examination for nine Assistant Director positions in the Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department.

Additionally, final results for multiple departments have also been declared.

In the Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, 22 candidates have been selected for the position of Assistant Professor of Pediatric Medicine.

Meanwhile, in the Environment Protection & Climate Change Department, one candidate has been selected for the post of Deputy Director.

For the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, 50 candidates have been selected as Consultant Pathologists, while four positions remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

Similarly, in the Labour & Human Resource Department, two candidates have been selected for five Consultant Nephrologist positions, leaving three vacancies unfilled for the same reason.

PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad has officially issued the notification for successful candidates.

The complete list of selected candidates has also been uploaded on the PPSC website for public access.