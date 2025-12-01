PPP’s workers mark foundation day at Dialdas club event

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 30 (APP): The workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad chapter celebrated the party’s 58th foundation day by taking out rallies and cutting a cake at a ceremony organized at Dialdas Club here on Sunday.

The Sindh Planning and Development Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Jabbar Khan and PPP Hyderabad Division’s president ex-senator Aajiz Dhamra, other local leaders cut the cake at the event.

The workers also listened to the speech of PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which was shown live. Earlier, the workers gathered at the club in rallies and turned the event into a public meeting.

The Shoro brothers led a rally which started from the Shoro House near Kotri barrage and ended at the club.