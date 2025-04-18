PPP’s Saba Talpur officially declared winner in NA-213 by-polls

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 18 (APP):A Spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur is officially declared winner for NA-213 Umerkot by-election.

He said that NA-213 Umerkot by-election official results as per Form 47 has been released by a Returning Officer.

According to Form 47, PPP’s Saba Talpur was declared successful, and independent candidate Lalchand Malhi supported by GDA, PTI and other religious and political parties was declared second in the run.

Saba Talpur secured the first place by securing 161,934 votes while Lalchand Malhi secured the second spot by securing 81,160 votes in the by-polls.

The percentage of votes cast in NA-213 Umerkot was 42.99 percent.