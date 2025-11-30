PPP’s Foundation Day reflects commitment to Bhutto’s mission: Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that holding the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Foundation Day ceremony at the Governor House was a step toward fulfilling the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Peoples Doctors Forum at the Governor House Peshawar.

Governor Kundi said that PPP’s role in Pakistan’s democratic and constitutional history would always be remembered with golden words.

He said that under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the country was given a unanimous Constitution, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made historic strides for the restoration and strengthening of democracy.

He added that her martyrdom was followed by President Asif Ali Zardari’s historic slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’, which played a key role in stabilizing the country.

He said former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani empowered the provinces through landmark reforms, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is now advancing Pakistan towards stronger constitutional and democratic footing. As Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari served Pakistan with distinction and effectively presented Pakistan’s case globally, especially during Indian aggression, he added.

Governor Kundi highlighted PPP’s major initiatives, including the Benazir Income Support Programme, which helped vulnerable women gain financial independence, reinstatement of politically victimised employees, creation of new job opportunities, and significant advancements in missile technology.

Discussing the security situation, he said the province faces multiple challenges due to its geographical position bordering Afghanistan on one side and dealing with TTP threats on the other.

From the Islamabad Complex attack and Dera Police Training School incident to the FC Headquarters assault and the Cadet College attack in Waziristan, security forces have demonstrated exemplary courage, he added. Supporting the armed forces for peace is a collective responsibility, he stressed.

He emphasised that peace and development are only possible when the provincial government, federal government, and security forces work together. KP is rich in resources, and all stakeholders must play their role in its progress.

Governor Kundi urged PPP workers to end internal differences, carry Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s message to every household, and work towards making him the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that PPP would continue playing its historic role in safeguarding and strengthening the country.

The speakers at the ceremony paid tribute to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for organizing the Foundation Day event at the Governor House.

They said that despite difficult circumstances in the province, Governor Kundi’s efforts for the state, democracy and the party’s mission were commendable. They added that PPP workers across the country appreciate his leadership and express gratitude to the party leadership for his appointment.