PPP transferred power from the dictatorship to Common Peoples. CM Sindh

LARKANA, Nov 30 (APP): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Larkana district organized the 58th Foundation Day ceremony at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium, Larkana, on Sunday.

During the ceremony, the PPP leaders cut the Foundation Day cake. Addressing the gathering, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on this day in 1967, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of the People’s Party while challenging the dictatorship.

Shaheed Bhutto guided the poor, peasants, students, journalists, and the oppressed classes. The public has been a follower of Shaheed Bhutto since the very first day. After the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also taken away from us.

Continuing the struggle of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President Zardari protected us and moved the party forward. This is the reason why in all elections after 2008, the people of Larkana and Sindh have trusted the People’s Party and given it more seats than before.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is our future, the voice of the country’s poor, and the guarantor for the youth and peasants, who is leading us. It is the achievement of the Chairman that the world’s largest project of building 2.1 million houses for flood victims is underway, something no one had even thought of. He said that today we must pledge that we will make the People’s Party even stronger and continue the struggle.

Just as Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto became Prime Minister in 1988, we will make Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Prime Minister.

He said that Foundation Day gatherings are being held in 133 districts of Pakistan; it doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world that the Party Chairman addresses such a large gathering.

MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, addressing the gathering, said that the Pakistan Peoples Party was founded to strive for the working class. The Pakistan Peoples Party has been in government for a total of 15 years so far and has struggled for 40 years. During this struggle, every 10 years, a Bhutto was martyred, which is why four Bhuttos were martyred over 40 years. For the restoration of the constitution and democracy, Pakistan Peoples Party workers were hanged, faced false cases, and went to jail, but they did not retreat from their manifesto. Even today, the struggle of the Pakistan Peoples Party is for the youth, the sanctity of the constitution, parliament, and public rights.

He said that in all of Asia, there is no other political party that has faced bomb attacks, whose leadership and workers have been killed – sometimes through judicial murder, sometimes killed while traveling – but we never bowed our heads before anyone and struggled against every dictator.

The Pakistan Peoples Party transferred power from Yahya Khan to the people, stood firm against General Zia, Musharraf, and terrorists. Those are not the rulers; the Pakistan Peoples Party, its leadership, and its workers are.