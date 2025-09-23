PPP to remain voice of flood victims: Shazia Mari

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Sep 23 (APP): The central spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Mari has said that highlighting the plight of flood-affected families was a ground reality, and the peoples party would continue to remain the strong voice of affected families.

Talking to the media at Jam Nawaz Ali, she said thousands of families in Punjab were still living in tents, while Pakistan remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

She informed that, keeping in view the suffering of flood victims, the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari even refrained from celebrating his birthday. She added that the construction of 2.1 million houses was underway in Sindh, of which hundreds of thousands had already been completed, while women were being empowered by granting them shares in land and industries.

Talking about the BISP, Mari said the initiative was launched in line with the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. “BISP has a unique database which not only supports beneficiaries but also helps governments in relief distribution. In 2022, 70 billion rupees were distributed among flood victims using this database,” she added. She said provinces also rely on this data while providing relief packages.

She further said that Bilawal Bhutto had appealed to international organizations to support Pakistan’s flood-affected people, as the country was currently facing severe consequences of climate change.