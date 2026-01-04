Sunday, January 4, 2026
PPP to mark ZAB 98th birth anniversary

MULTAN, Jan 04 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday  will  commemorate the 98th birth anniversary of former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Zulfikar Ali Bhutto whose political vision continues to shape the country’s democratic discourse decades after his execution.
Born on January 5, 1928, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto(ZAB)  emerged as one of Pakistan’s most charismatic and influential leaders, redefining politics by giving voice to the common citizen.
From the corridors of international diplomacy to the streets of Pakistan, Bhutto championed the ideals of democracy, social justice and national sovereignty, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s history.
Bhutto’s leadership came at a critical juncture when Pakistan was grappling with internal and external challenges. As Prime Minister, he introduced landmark reforms, including the 1973 Constitution, which remains the consensus document of the federation. His policies emphasized empowerment of workers, peasants and marginalized segments of society, encapsulated in his enduring slogan: “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan”.
PPP  Multan office bearers will orgazine an event presided by city president, Naseem Labar.
Despite the passage of time, ZA Bhutto remains a symbol of resistance against oppression and a voice for the voiceless. His life and politics continue to resonate in Pakistan’s ongoing quest for democracy, social justice and national dignity, reaffirming his place as one of the most consequential leaders in the country’s history.
