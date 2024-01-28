PPP to increase BISP stipend:Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 28 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and Candidate for NA-44 (DI Khan-I) Faisal Karim Kundi has said that if voted to power, his party would increase the number of beneficiaries and a stipend of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He stated this while addressing a reception given by the People’s Lawyers Forum here at District Bar Dera Ismail Khan which was also attended by representatives of High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association besides a large number of lawyers.

Kundi expressed his optimism that people would vote for the PPP to power in the 2024 general elections. He mentioned that during the last 15 months government, the PPP had increased the number of BISP beneficiaries from One lac to Two lac in Dera Ismail Khan. Besides, the stipend was also increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 for each beneficiary of the program.

Moreover, he said, Rs 25,000 were distributed among BISP card holders in flood-affected areas. Now, he said, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while announcing the party’s manifesto promised to increase the number of beneficiaries and stipend of BISP.

Faisal Karim Kundi claimed, “PPP is the only party with a plan to combat poverty, unemployment and inflation.” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only leader who was running the election campaign based on its manifesto and public service, he added.

Kundi said the lawyers always play an important role in the rule of law in the country and PPP always included lawyers in the legislation process by giving them important portfolios of Senate Chairman, governorships in two provinces.

He hoped that the PPP would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority

On this occasion, Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai, Former President of District Bar and PPP Candidate from PK-114 Qaizar Khan Miankhel, PPP Candidate from PK-113 Azizullah Khan Alizai and District Bar General Secretary Adnan Saeed Sadozai, PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap were also present.