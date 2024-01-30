PPP to form govt  with support of winning independent candidates: Senator Nisar

LARKANA,Jan 30 (APP):People’s Party Sindh President and Senator Nisar Kharo has said that his party could form the government with the support of winning independent candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Constitutionally this process is not a matter of horse-trading or floor-crossing, he expressed these views last day while speaking at the residence of Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio.

Getting the support of independent candidate Niaz Chandio, he said the PPP could win the elections with the help of the people.

On this occasion, independent candidates for PS 15 Mirokhan, Niaz Chandio, Leila Khawar and Kamran Ghawar expressed their support in favor of provincial president Nisar Kharo.

He said that independent candidates of PTI can join political parties other than PTI after getting success as independent candidates in the general elections but they cannot go back to PTI.

He said that the clause of floor crossing applies to those who change their loyalties after being elected on the ticket of any political party. He said that if an independent candidate voluntarily supports a political party in the government after winning, this process will not amount to horse-trading. Nisar Kharo said that there are concerns about the EMS system.

He hoped that the Election Commission will make all out arrangements to hold the next elections in a transparent manner. Nisar Kharo said that if PTI is out of the election with the bat symbol, Imran Khan himself is responsible for it.