PPP to celebrate Labor Day in dignified manner: Bacha

PESHAWAR, Apr 29 (APP):Provincial President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday said that the Labor Day will be celebrated in a dignified and grand manner on May 01.

In a statement issued here, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that directions have been issued to all concerned provincial leaders of PPP to start full preparations regarding the Labour Day.

Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the rights obtained by the long struggle and sacrifices were snatched from the laborers.

He said that the constitutional right of forming a union by the laborers was being taken away from the workers which is injustice to them. The PPP is with the workers, farmers, youth and the poor and will support them till getting their rights, he added.

In the government of Shaheed Bibi, the employees were given due shares in the national institutions, said Bacha.

Bacha said that unfortunately, the previous government could not cross any milestone for the working class and deprived them of all their basic rights.

The state minister said that under the new labor policy of their government, 400 percent of workers’ salaries were increased and made permanent for millions of temporary workers.