PPP to celebrate 58th foundation day nationwide on Sunday

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):The 58th foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, including Lahore, on Sunday.
According to party sources on Saturday, the PPP has decided to hold celebrations at the district level nationwide. The central highlight of the day will be Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address at a major rally in Korangi, Karachi, which will be broadcast live on SMD (Surface Mount Device) screens at all party gatherings across the country.
In a statement, PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema said that foundation day rallies have been organized at all divisional and district points under the party’s arrangements.
In Lahore, the main rally organized by PPP Lahore will take place at Bilawal Park, Aitchison Society, Raiwind Road, where senior party leaders Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and Imtiaz Safdar Warraich will participate as special guests.
