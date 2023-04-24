PPP Sindh postpones its protest on April 25

KARACHI, Apr 24 (APP):President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Monday said that the People’s Party Sindh has postponed the protest on April 25 across the province.

He said we demanded from all institutions including the judiciary to listen to the voice of the people and hold general elections on same day across the country.

He said that if the voice of the people was not heard, the date of the protest will be announced again.

Nisar Khuhro said that Pakistan cannot afford separate elections. He also said that separate elections would undermine the country’s political system.

Separate elections will put question marks on the transparency of elections for ever; he said and added, elections on same day can only strengthen the political system.

He also added that according to clause 69 of the Election Act, the elections for the national and provincial assemblies should be held simultaneously on same day across the country.

The President PPP Sindh said separate elections will divide the country into two parts and will impact the results of national and other two provincial assemblies.

Nisar Khuhro also said that we would not allow anyone to divide the country into two parts adding, the Election Commission of Pakistan has the power to hold elections and any interference in the Commission’s power will be an attempt to rig the polls.

The court must review its decision by constituting a full court and it must not support the conspiratorial ambitions of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, he said.