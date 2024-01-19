PPP seriously working on solving problems of the city: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, Jan 19 (APP): Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is seriously working on solving the problems of the city and we would continue the mission of development under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

The construction of Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Road and Kala Pul Road will improve the transportation situation in the area and will provide facilities to the patients coming to Jinnah Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Road and Kala Pul Road near Jinnah Hospital, said a statement on Friday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that along with the construction of roads, drainage system and street lights had also been installed. As many as 80 poles and lights have been installed on the three roads. We do not forget the work after laying the foundation stone and get the project in the stages of completion as development work is going on in all the seven districts of Karachi without any discrimination, he said.

He said that we were working in all the districts of Karachi with the spirit of service without discrimination. The Tannery Road in Lyari will be completed soon while work on Korangi causeway bridge is going on fast, he expressed.

The Mayor Karachi said that we would lay the foundation stone of a sewerage scheme in central district and PPP will take steps to improve the sewerage system in Essa Nagri, he said that in the first phase of the Pakistan Life Savers program we will train the city wardens and after that traffic police personnel and other citizens will also be trained for this.

This good work is being done, now if anyone goes to court on this too, we do not care it, we will continue to work for the welfare of the city and its citizens, he observed.